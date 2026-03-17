Phase 2 Clinical Study of AL001 Initiated for Bipolar Disorder Type 1

Alzamend Neuro has announced the initiation of a phase 2 clinical study of AL001 in patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder (BD) type 1.1 AL001 is a novel lithium-delivery system that has the potential to provide the benefits of marketed lithium salts while mitigating or avoiding currently experienced toxicities associated with lithium.

"The initiation of this phase 2 trial in patients with BD marks a pivotal milestone for Alzamend," said Stephan Jackman, the chief executive officer of Alzamend. "Our goal with AL001 is to optimize brain lithium delivery while reducing systemic exposure and potentially eliminating the need for burdensome TDM. If successful, AL001 could meaningfully improve treatment outcomes for over 43 million Americans living with BD, other neuropsychiatric conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases."1

Investigators of the study will utilize a crossover design intended for multiple 6-subject cohorts. Following screening, participants will be randomized into 1 of 2 treatment sequences: AB (AL001 followed by lithium carbonate) or BA (lithium carbonate followed by AL001). Each treatment period consists of 14 days of 3-times daily dosing. A washout period of 14 days is planned between treatment periods. During days 14 and 15 of each treatment period, participants will undergo intensive 24-hour lithium pharmacokinetic blood sampling along with advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) neuroimaging.

The MRI and MRS neuroimaging methods were developed by the lab of Ovidiu Andronesi, MD, PhD, the study's principal investigator, an associate professor of radiology at Harvard University, and the director of multinuclear metabolic imaging at Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at Harvard Medical School. The study also incorporates a specialized, engineered head coil developed by Tesla Dynamic Coils BV, designed to enable high-resolution, whole-brain lithium imaging. This approach enables investigators to simultaneously quantify lithium concentrations in blood and brain, including individual structures, as well as assessment of brain and individual brain structure chemistry, metabolism, and biomarker effects.