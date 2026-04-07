In Memoriam: Eulogizing 2 Great Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists

For most of her career, from 1984-2017, when she retired as Emeritus in her early 80s, she was chief of the new child psychiatry branch at the National Institutes of Mental Health. She received multiple awards and trained many proteges, leaving the field with such valuable legacies when dying on March 7, 2026, at the age of 92. An obituary commentary by a colleague, Russell Schacher, MD, FRCPC, on March 18 notes:

“Judy was always warm and interested in other people. Intelligence oozed out of her pores. She knew more biology than most biologists I met, touched with a profound and rare humanity. I am not surprised to learn for the first time that she was a psychoanalyst.”

Robert Goodman, MD: Simplifying Complicated Childhood Assessment

Perhaps because he worked in Great Britain, I missed the loss of Robert Goodman, MD, who died on December 18, 2025, at the age of 72 from complex dementia.

As his friend and colleague Stephen Scott conveyed in his Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health obituary, to practically condense the complexity of child psychiatry, he developed the Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire, which went on to be used around the world. Along with Dr Scott, he wrote a valuable textbook.4 Not only that, but he ended up persuading the publisher to let it be downloaded for free. Most of his career was at the Institute of Psychiatry.

Personally, he was modest and often made childlike fun of himself while lecturing, such as dying his hair red on one side and blue on the other. Passionate about the environment, he was a longstanding member of the Green Party. The climate and its instability are so crucial for the future of our current youth.

He supplemented his Jewish heritage by also becoming Buddhist. For his own well-being and one model of psychiatrist self-care that mainly came out of the Buddhist tradition, he meditated daily. May his memory also be a blessing.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Smith H. Judith Rapoport dies at 92. Her best-selling book introduced readers to OCD. Washington Post. March 21, 2026. Accessed April 7, 2026. https://www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2026/03/21/judith-rapoport-dead-psychiatrist/

2. Rapoport J. The Boy Who Couldn’t Stop Washing: The Experience and Treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. Berkeley; 1991.

3. Sacks J. The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat. Vintage; 2021.

4. Goodman R, Scott S. Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Wiley-Blackwell; 2012.