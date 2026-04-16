Is Schizophrenia and Psychosis Related to Accelerated Aging?

PT: What should clinicians take away from your results?

Whitman: We saw the same pattern of accelerated aging in schizophrenia in 3 different datasets, so this finding appears very replicable.

I would also highlight that we do not see any differences in aging between unaffected first-degree siblings of schizophrenia patients and healthy controls. So, the robust pattern of accelerated aging in schizophrenia does not seem to be a result of familial risk factors such as genetic propensity or early life environment, since these factors would also affect the siblings.

PT: What other reasons for aging were you able to rule out as causes of accelerated aging in your participants with schizophrenia?

Whitman: First, we ruled out tobacco smoking. People with schizophrenia tend to smoke cigarettes much more often than the general population. Smoking is also known to accelerate aging. So, we wanted to make sure that our findings were not just due to differences in tobacco use. Our analyses suggest that smoking might account for some of the association between schizophrenia and accelerated aging, but there is still a clear pattern of accelerated aging that is not attributable to tobacco smoking.

We also ruled out effects of antipsychotic medication use. Long term antipsychotic use comes with iatrogenic side effects, especially on metabolic health. We wanted to see if our findings were simply due to these side effects, so we also analyzed measures of lifetime antipsychotic exposure. We did not find any evidence to suggest that antipsychotic medication use accounted for the patterns of accelerated aging in schizophrenia.

Our group has also previously found that smoking and antipsychotic medication do not explain patterns of accelerated aging in schizophrenia when aging is measured with epigenetic biomarkers.4 So, our new results are in line with these prior findings, too.

PT: Was clinical high-risk for psychosis associated with the aging biomarker?

Whitman: We did not find any evidence for accelerated aging in youth at clinical high-risk for psychosis. Relatedly, we found that the pattern of accelerated aging was much stronger when we compared the oldest schizophrenia patients to the oldest healthy controls. Put differently, people who are in the early stages of psychosis (or simply at clinical high-risk) have much little to no accelerated aging while people who have experienced psychosis for many years show far more dramatically accelerated aging.

We do not know for sure yet, but this may mean that there is something about experiencing psychosis itself that causes aging to accelerate. There are many possibilities for why that could be. For example, it is possible that psychosis causes people to wind up with more unhealthy lifestyles and that these unhealthy lifestyles are what cause faster aging. However, testing this hypothesis will require more research, especially longitudinal research.

PT: What do you hope the future of research on aging in schizophrenia looks like?

Whitman: First, I hope that researchers test whether there are specific factors that explain the link between schizophrenia and accelerated aging. For example, although we did not find that our results were not fully explained by tobacco smoking or antipsychotic medicine, there are many other lifestyle factors that we did not test. I would hope that future research can test whether things like social isolation, poverty, substance use, or poor diet help explain the link between schizophrenia and accelerated aging. Likewise, I hope that researchers continue to study whether certain genes linked to schizophrenia might also cause age-related diseases. These types of studies will help us better understand the mechanism that links schizophrenia and accelerated aging.

Furthermore, I hope that clinical trials of psychosis treatments include measures of aging as secondary outcomes. These measures of aging could be from brain MRI, like we did in our study, or epigenetic measures from blood. It would be fascinating to see whether interventions that treat psychosis have any effect on patients’ aging. If so, that would add more evidence to the hypothesis that psychosis causes faster aging. More importantly, it would also suggest that early and effective treatment of psychosis might contribute to reducing long-term risk for age-related diseases.

Mr Whitman is a clinical psychology PhD candidate at Duke University.

References

1. Whitman ET, Passiatore R, Knodt AR, et al. Replicated evidence for an accelerated rate of whole-body aging in schizophrenia . Psychol Med. 2026;56:e42.

2. Brendel RW, Stern TA. Psychotic symptoms in the elderly . Prim Care Companion J Clin Psychiatry. 2005;7(5):238-41.

3. Fischer CE, Aguera-Ortiz L, Mortby ME, et al. Psychosis and dementia: risk factor, prodrome, or cause? Intl Psychoger.2018;30(2):209-219.