October 24, 2025

Journeys Through Forensic Psychiatry, With Jessie Hill, MD, and Frank Clark, MD

Frank Clark, MD, discusses forensic psychiatry and advocacy within the legal system, with Jessie Hill, MD

In this episode of “Psyched Perspectives,” Frank Clark, MD, sat down with forensic psychiatrist Jessie Hill, MD, to discuss her nontraditional career path and her passion for advocacy within psychiatry. Dr Hill, a board-certified adult and forensic psychiatrist, described how her early exposure to a forensic psychiatric unit in medical school inspired her enduring interest in the intersection of mental health and the legal system.1 After serving as a naval officer and practicing psychiatry for several years, she ultimately returned to fellowship training in forensic psychiatry, fulfilling a large professional goal.

Dr Hill reflected on the challenges of delaying fellowship—balancing military obligations, family responsibilities, and the disruptions of the pandemic—but emphasized that her years of prior clinical experience ultimately enhanced her forensic training. Entering the field as an established, board-certified psychiatrist allowed her to transition quickly into expert witness work and private practice.

A recurring theme for Dr Hill was advocacy for vulnerable populations, particularly individuals with mental illness involved in the criminal justice system. Dr Hill discussed the importance of understanding patients’ life contexts, often shaped by adverse childhood experiences, to promote treatment over punishment. She views forensic psychiatry as an avenue to amplify the voices of those who lack representation and to encourage systemic compassion within legal frameworks.2

Dr Hill concludes by reflecting on her dual commitments to her family and to her professional mission, and expresses her aspiration to be remembered as a psychiatrist of integrity who serves as a trusted asset to both the medical and judicial communities.

References

1. Arboleda-Flórez J. Forensic psychiatry: contemporary scope, challenges and controversies. World Psychiatry. 2006;5(2):87-91.

2. Silva JA. Forensic psychiatry, neuroscience, and the law. J Am Acad Psychiatry Law. 2009;37(4):489-502.

