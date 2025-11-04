News|Articles|November 4, 2025

NCCHC 2025 Virtual Winter Conference on Correctional Health Care Offers CE and Remote Education on Critical Topics

Author(s)Kim Sterling
Key Takeaways

  • The conference offers evidence-based education on key correctional and mental health care issues, including opioid use disorder and suicide prevention.
  • Participants can earn up to 25.75 hours of continuing education credit, enhancing professional development.
Join the NCCHC 2025 Virtual Winter Conference for essential insights on correctional health care, featuring expert-led sessions and continuing education credits.

The NCCHC 2025 Virtual Winter Conference on Correctional Health Care will be held live online December 10–11, with on-demand access to all sessions available through January 30, 2026. The program offers timely, evidence-based education on the most pressing issues in correctional and mental health care, including medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, suicide prevention, disability and access, pain management, and moral injury.

This year’s virtual format includes both exclusive online sessions and selected highlights from the NCCHC National Conference on Correctional Health Care. Participants may attend sessions live or view them later at their convenience, earning up to 25 hours of continuing education credit.

“It’s challenging for professionals in our field to get the education they need. The virtual conference offers weeks of opportunity to learn and earn CE, meeting a wide variety of needs,” said Deborah Ross, CCHP, NCCHC CEO.

Selected 2025 Sessions

  • Addressing the Competency Crisis Using an Innovative Local Mobile Treatment Model
  • Caring for Patients with Brain Injury: Challenges and Strategies
  • Data That Saves Lives: Standardizing Suicide Attempt Documentation and Prevention
  • Leveraging Cognitive-Based Pain Management Approaches
  • Moral Repair in Corrections: A Trauma-Informed Toolkit for Health Care Professionals
  • Opioid Use Disorder Assessment in Prisons
  • Strategies for Effective Mental Health Services in Restrictive Housing
  • The Experiences of Deaf People Inside the Walls
  • The Myth of the Noncompliant Patient

Professionals can participate live in December or access sessions on demand through January 30, earning up to 25.75 hours of ACCME continuing education credit hours. Find out more at ncchc.org/virtual-winter-conference.

