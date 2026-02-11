Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Oral Solution for ADHD to Be Available Mid-2026

Azurity Pharmaceuticals has announced that lisdexamfetamine dimesylate (Arynta) oral solution will be available mid-2026 for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older.1 Arynta gained US Food and Drug Administration approval back on June 16, 2025, for the treatment of ADHD in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older, and moderate to severe binge eating disorder in adults.2

“Azurity Pharmaceuticals is proud to offer Arynta as an option for patients who need or prefer an oral liquid and are seeking flexibility in their treatment options,” said Ronald Scarboro, the chief executive officer of Azurity Pharmaceuticals.

In pivotal phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of lisdexamfetamine across pediatric and adult patient populations, the drug demonstrated statistically significant efficacy for the core symptoms of hyperactive-impulsive and inattention in ADHD. Additionally, as a prodrug of amphetamine, Arynta delivers symptom control for up to 13 hours in children and up to 14 hours in adults. As to safety and tolerability profile, lisdexamfetamine is similar to that of other stimulant medication, but may have less abuse potential, especially compared with the immediate-release dextroamphetamine/amphetamine formulation.3

According to research, some patients may have difficulty swallowing capsules or simply prefer a liquid form, with certain groups more impacted than others. This may lead to poor medication adherence; despite this, a lack of dosing titration options-persists in ADHD treatment. One set of investigators found that approximately 70% of children and about 30% of adolescents refuse or have trouble swallowing tablets, capsules, or medication.4 Specifically, about 40% of children with autism also have comorbid ADHD, and many children with autism struggle with food texture hypersensitivity, which can make taking medication a significant challenge.5-8 Innovative dose-formulations can offer a solution to these patients.

