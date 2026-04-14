Lybalvi Associated With Improvement in Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Findings From Long-Term Analysis

The analysis showed decreased negative symptoms over the first 4 weeks in a pooled analysis of treatment arms (Lybalvi, olanzapine and placebo) in ENLIGHTEN-1 with continued improvement over the 52 weeks of open-label treatment with Lybalvi. The mean PANSS Negative Symptoms Subscale score at baseline was 25.7 and the mean Marder Negative Factor score at baseline was 25.2 in participants overall. The mean Marder Negative Factor score at baseline was 27.7 in the prominent negative symptoms subgroup and 28.2 in the predominant negative symptoms subgroup. Least squares (LS) mean changes from baseline in PANSS Negative Symptoms Subscale scores among all participants were −4.1 at week 4 and −7.6 at week 56. LS mean changes from baseline in Marder Negative Factor scores among all participants were −4.5 at week 4 and −8.2 at week 56. Among participants with prominent negative symptoms at baseline, LS mean changes from baseline in PANSS Negative Symptoms Subscale scores were −4.6 at week 4 and −8.7 at week 56, and LS mean changes in Marder Negative Factor scores were −5.0 at week 4 and −9.6 at week 56. A similar pattern of change was observed among participants with predominant negative symptoms at baseline: LS mean changes from baseline in Marder Negative Factor scores across patients in this subgroup were −4.7 at week 4 and −8.9 at week 56.

“Lybalvi has already been shown to provide the established efficacy of olanzapine as measured by PANSS total scores while mitigating olanzapine-associated weight gain and its effects on positive symptoms of schizophrenia have been evaluated. This post hoc analysis of the effect of Lybalvi on negative symptoms, which remain a persistent treatment challenge, further validates Lybalvi’s utility for the treatment of schizophrenia, a condition characterized by complex symptom domains,” said study author Christoph U. Correll, MD, a professor of psychiatry at The Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

The analysis, “The Efficacy of Olanzapine/Samidorphan on Negative Symptoms: A Post Hoc Analysis of 56-Week Treatment in Patients With Schizophrenia,” was published in the peer-reviewed publication The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

“Alkermes remains committed to expanding the field’s understanding of this challenging disease and the impact of medicine in helping patients manage their illness. We look forward to continued engagement with the scientific community in this important discourse,” concluded Hopkinson.

References

1. McIntyre RS, Matthews DM, Arevalo C, et al. The efficacy of olanzapine/samidorphan on negative symptoms: a post hoc analysis of 56-week treatment in patients with schizophrenia. J Clin Psychiatry. 2026;87(2):25m16170.

2. Findings from long-term analysis of the effects of Lybalvi® (olanzapine and samidorphan) on negative symptoms of schizophrenia published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. News release. April 14, 2026. Accessed April 14, 2026. https://investor.alkermes.com/news-releases/news-release-details/findings-long-term-analysis-effects-lybalvir-olanzapine-and