News|Videos|December 2, 2025

Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression: Insights From David Medina, MD, FAPA

What is the neuroplasticity hypothesis and why is it more important now than ever?

CONFERENCE REPORTER

In the United States, an estimated 21 million adults have had at least 1 major depressive disorder (MDD) episode.1 Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, while highly effective in some individuals with MDD, are only partially effective or ineffective in up to 50% of patients.2

David Medina, MD, FAPA, presented his session, "Breaking Barriers in the Management of Treatment-Resistant and Difficult-to-Treat Depression," at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As part of his presentation, Medina discussed the "neuroplasticity hypothesis," a new way of thinking about depression that "may provide a better framework for clarification the pathogenesis of MDD and antidepressant efficacy."3

"The mainstream understanding of depression and how antidepressants work remained the same for approximately 50 years. It was focused on monoaminergic system," said Medina.

New medications like ketamine have a rapid onset of action. "Sometimes you can see results in hours. This is very important because depression is the leading cause of disability and suicidality," shared Medina.

Dr Medina is the president, medical director, and principal investigator at Nova Psychiatry, in Orlando, FL.

References

1. Major depression. National Institute of Mental Health. Accessed December 2, 2025. https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression

2. Rush AJ, Trivedi MH, Wisniewski SR, et al. Acute and longer-term outcomes in depressed outpatients requiring one or several treatment steps: a STAR*D report. Am J Psychiatry 2006;163:1905-1917.

3. Liu B, Liu J, Wang M, et al. From serotonin to neuroplasticity: evolvement of theories for major depressive disorder. Front Cell Neurosci. 2017:11:305.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us