New US Grant Program Announced for Post-Approval COMP360 Provider Training

COMP360 is a synthetic, proprietary formulation of psilocybin for managing treatment-resistant depression. It is also the first classic psychedelic to consistently achieve a highly statistically significant result and clinically meaningful effect, with a generally well-tolerated and safe profile. In the ongoing phase 3 COMP006 trial, treatment with COMP360 led to a highly statistically significant reduction in symptom severity (P<0.001) and a clinically meaningful difference of -3.8 points in change on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale score, successfully achieving the study’s primary endpoint.2

“As we prepare for the potential commercial launch of COMP360 for treatment-resistant depression, our priority is ensuring that health care providers are trained, confident, and ready to deliver COMP360 treatment responsibly where eligible patients may receive care,” said Steve Levine, MD, the chief patient officer at Compass Pathways. “Through this grant program, we look forward to collaborating with credible and experienced training organizations to develop high quality content to ensure multidisciplinary teams of providers are ready to deliver psilocybin treatment at scale, if approved. This initiative represents an important step to making training for COMP360 broadly available and supporting operational readiness ahead of a US launch.”1

Compass has already submitted a request for a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss a rolling submission and review.

“We are in a position to get ready to submit an application to the FDA, and therefore, we hope we are on the way to some kind of approval later in the year,” Guy Goodwin, MD, the chief medical officer at Compass Pathways, shared with Psychiatric Times. “The question is, are we at the point in time where we will see an integration of the psychedelic experience into mainstream psychiatry? Yes—when these drugs are approved and when we are able to get them to the sites where these patients can be treated.”3

References

1. Compass Pathways announces U.S grant program for the creation of post-approval COMP360 provider training. News release. April 14, 2026. Accessed April 14, 2026. https://ir.compasspathways.com/News--Events-/news/news-details/2026/Compass-Pathways-Announces-U-S-Grant-Program-for-the-Creation-of-Post-Approval-COMP360-Provider-Training/default.aspx

2. Kuntz L. COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression achieves primary endpoint in phase 3 trial. Psychiatric Times. February 17, 2026. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/comp360-psilocybin-for-treatment-resistant-depression-achieves-primary-endpoint-in-phase-3-trial