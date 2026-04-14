New US Grant Program Announced for Post-Approval COMP360 Provider Training
Key Takeaways
- Compass seeks experienced training developers able to deliver high-standard psychedelic treatment education, including COMP360-specific content, to prepare multidisciplinary teams for responsible, scalable care if approved.
- The grant timeline spans April 14–May 14, 2026, with stage-1 decisions by late May and final selections expected by early July after a two-stage evaluation.
A new US-based grant program seeks to create training content for health care providers who want to be able to deliver investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment.
Compass Pathways today announced an invitation for US based organizations to apply for a grant to create training content for health care providers who want to be able to deliver investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if COMP360 is approved.1
While many high-quality training organizations have already trained thousands of health care providers in core and psilocybin-specific psychedelic care, this particular grant program will support the development of high-quality training content, including a COMP360-specific module, with the aim of ensuring health care providers are well-prepared to care for patients receiving COMP360 following its potential commercial launch. Compass shared that organizations who apply for these grants should have the capabilities to develop and deliver psychedelic treatment training content to ensure “the highest standards of care delivery and consistent patient experience.”1
Through the grant program, Compass expects to award up to 3 organizations grants to support the development of foundational psychedelic and COMP360-specific training. Compass will accept applications from April 14 through May 14, 2026. The grant application is running in 2 stages, with the entire grant evaluation process lasting approximately 3 months. Applicants should expect to receive a decision about whether they have progressed to stage 2 by late May. Applicants are asked to demonstrate experience and capabilities in psychedelics training design, delivery, and governance; ability to scale; focus on access and inclusion; and regulatory alignment, among other aspects. Finalists from stage 1 will be invited to participate in stage 2. Successful applicants should expect to receive a final decision by early July.
COMP360 is a synthetic, proprietary formulation of psilocybin for managing treatment-resistant depression. It is also the first classic psychedelic to consistently achieve a highly statistically significant result and clinically meaningful effect, with a generally well-tolerated and safe profile. In the ongoing phase 3 COMP006 trial, treatment with COMP360 led to a highly statistically significant reduction in symptom severity (P<0.001) and a clinically meaningful difference of -3.8 points in change on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale score, successfully achieving the study’s primary endpoint.2
“As we prepare for the potential commercial launch of COMP360 for treatment-resistant depression, our priority is ensuring that health care providers are trained, confident, and ready to deliver COMP360 treatment responsibly where eligible patients may receive care,” said Steve Levine, MD, the chief patient officer at Compass Pathways. “Through this grant program, we look forward to collaborating with credible and experienced training organizations to develop high quality content to ensure multidisciplinary teams of providers are ready to deliver psilocybin treatment at scale, if approved. This initiative represents an important step to making training for COMP360 broadly available and supporting operational readiness ahead of a US launch.”1
Compass has already submitted a request for a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss a rolling submission and review.
“We are in a position to get ready to submit an application to the FDA, and therefore, we hope we are on the way to some kind of approval later in the year,” Guy Goodwin, MD, the chief medical officer at Compass Pathways, shared with Psychiatric Times. “The question is, are we at the point in time where we will see an integration of the psychedelic experience into mainstream psychiatry? Yes—when these drugs are approved and when we are able to get them to the sites where these patients can be treated.”3
References
1. Compass Pathways announces U.S grant program for the creation of post-approval COMP360 provider training. News release. April 14, 2026. Accessed April 14, 2026.
2. Kuntz L. COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression achieves primary endpoint in phase 3 trial. Psychiatric Times. February 17, 2026.
3. Kuntz L, Goodwin G. Dispelling myths about psychedelics: in conversation with Guy Goodwin, MD. Psychiatric Times. March 16, 2026.