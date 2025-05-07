Oh Canada: Your Mental Health Contributions

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, reviews Canada's contributions to mental health in comparison with the United States, which he believes are immense.

Some important items Moffic notes:

Canada recently elected a liberal prime minster, Mark Carney, who was sworn in March 2025.

Canada, unlike the US, never had slavery. However, both countries treated Native Americans and Indigenous groups poorly.

Canada's contributions to psychiatry include include:

A robust insurance system, which is a national single-payor system

Transcultural psychiatry

Well-regarded practicing psychiatrists

"We [as countries] have a lot to contribute to each other," concluded Moffic.

