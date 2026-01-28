One Year After the President’s Inauguration

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

It would be hard to deny that this past year has been one of the most eventful of any President of the United States.

“I do solemnly affirm that I will faithfully execute the presentation of a video on psychiatry and society to the best of my ability, and in the process, try to reflect the basic ethical principles of being a physician and psychiatrist, which is found in our ethical principles preamble that I, quote, must recognize responsibilities to patients first and foremost as well as to society, to other health professionals, and to myself.”

In preparation for last year, I came up with an oath, adapted from the Preamble of our ethical principles, especially now the secondary responsibility to society. Given the increasing rise in divisiveness within the United States, and now the hostile takeover in bending other countries to our will, it ethically requires psychiatric professionals to be upstanders and respond for the mental well-being, not only of patients, but communities like ICE’s actions in Minneapolis.

