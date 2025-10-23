Our Readers on the Need to be Nice to Our Pharmacists

I said to the young woman who was taking care of me: ‘I write aphorisms. Do you know what they are?’ She said she did not know. So, I gave her an example of one that would be fitting for our circumstances:

‘More often than not, it’s better to be kind than it is to be right.’

The pharmacist immediately turned to me and asked if I had written that aphorism. I told that I had, and she asked if I could tell her another? I said it would be my pleasure:

‘The purpose of life is to make a difference.’

The pharmacist then turned to the woman who was assisting me and said, ‘Fill mister Simon’s prescriptions at a zero copay.’ The pharmacist asked me to stop by the store the next time I was visiting my daughter. She would like to hear more of my aphorisms.

Steve, the point of this writing is to demonstrate how hungry these professionals are for a little bit of civility. We the customers should—and can—do so much more to show our appreciation for these overworked and underappreciated professionals.”

And Simon was not the only one to substantiate the need for appreciation, but another also called out us. This reader wrote:

“My father (a pharmacist) told me that a lot of the physicians looked down on pharmacists and resented when he had to call them to tell them they had written a wrong dose, or that the script was incompatible with something the patient was already taking, etc. . . . Anyway, I hope that your column sensitizes some physicians to have sympathy on the pharmacists.”

And another gratified customer who needed refills for lost bottles of bills:

“And I went to our pharmacy (the only pharmacy I will go to) and praying that my favorite head pharmacist was there so I could talk to him in confidence and also know that he will be able to help me as much as possible. And sure enough, he was there and he helped me with everything. I thanked him profusely and told him how kind he was and that I felt comfortable telling him personal info and knew he would help.”

And another reader wrote more simply:

“I never thought about that topic. For sure a big ‘thank you.’”

Now, why would we want systems that tend to compromise what such pharmacists can do to help our patients (and ourselves)?

