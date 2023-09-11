Paliperidone Palmitate for Schizophrenia: Research on New Innovative Treatment for Unmet Needs

Christoph Correll, MD, shares more on paliperidone palmitate 6-month for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Christoph Correll, MD, shares more on his research on paliperidone palmitate 6-month, which kept a significant number of patients with schizophrenia relapse free for up to 3 years following treatment according to data presented at 2023 Psych Congress.
Dr Correll is professor of psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and a medical director of the Recognition and Prevention (RAP) program at Zucker Hillside Hospital. He also currently serves as professor and chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Charité University Medicine in Berlin, Germany.