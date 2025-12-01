News|Videos|December 1, 2025

Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Substance Use Disorders: Insights from Alejandro Alva, MD

Alejandro Alva, MD, offers insights on the use of prescription digital therapeutics for substance use disorders at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference.

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Alejandro Alva, MD, stressed the benefits of prescription digital therapeutics, "a whole new area of expertise," at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. He thinks they can be especially useful in patients with substance use disorder (SUD), or have comorbid SUD, who may be more vulnerable.1,2

"People self-medicate because of depression, anxiety, bipolar, or what have you. Having an extra intervention on hand can make a significant difference," shared Alva.

Digital therapeutics can fill the gap of lack of access to psychotherapy. Alva shared he uses whatever PDT is available via the patient's insurance coverage, just so they have an additional layer of care to support them.

Accurate diagnosis is essential for treatment of co-occurring substance use and mental disorders, as symptoms may overlap.

Dr Alva is the founder, chief medical officer, and CEO of Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists. He has been practicing psychiatry for more than 20 years.

References

1. Dual diagnosis. Cleveland Clinic. Accessed December 1, 2025. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/24426-dual-diagnosis

2. Finding help for co-occurring substance use and mental disorders. National Institute of Mental Health. Updated March 2025. Accessed December 1, 2025. https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/substance-use-and-mental-health

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us