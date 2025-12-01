Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Substance Use Disorders: Insights from Alejandro Alva, MD

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Alejandro Alva, MD, stressed the benefits of prescription digital therapeutics, "a whole new area of expertise," at the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. He thinks they can be especially useful in patients with substance use disorder (SUD), or have comorbid SUD, who may be more vulnerable.1,2

"People self-medicate because of depression, anxiety, bipolar, or what have you. Having an extra intervention on hand can make a significant difference," shared Alva.

Digital therapeutics can fill the gap of lack of access to psychotherapy. Alva shared he uses whatever PDT is available via the patient's insurance coverage, just so they have an additional layer of care to support them.

Accurate diagnosis is essential for treatment of co-occurring substance use and mental disorders, as symptoms may overlap.

Dr Alva is the founder, chief medical officer, and CEO of Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists. He has been practicing psychiatry for more than 20 years.

