Presenting Our April Theme: Sleep

Leah Kuntz

  • Sleep disorders profoundly influence psychiatric symptoms, necessitating targeted interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clinicians are encouraged to share best practices, case studies, and articles to enhance understanding of sleep-related disorders.
Do you want to be featured in a future Special Report? Check out our April theme!

April Theme: Sleep

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our April theme focuses on one of the biggest disease states in psychiatry: Sleep. What best practices do you recommend in treating sleep-related disorders? How does poor sleep impact psychiatric symptoms? How can you target sleep to better improve patient outcomes? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our April content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

Assessing and Treating Insomnia in Older Adults

Insomnia and the Antisuicidal Properties of Clozapine

