Presenting Our February Theme: Eating Disorders

Write to us now to be part of our series focused on eating disorders this month.

This year, Psychiatric Times® is introducing monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our February theme is Eating Disorders, which will include expert discussions on identifying, treating, and managing common eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder.

How do you address eating disorders in your patients? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com in order to be featured in our February content series on Eating Disorders.

