Presenting Our January Theme: Cognition

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our January theme takes a look at a critical issue: Cognition. How do you combat negative symptoms of schizophrenia like cognitive impairment? What treatment strategies do you utilize?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our January content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.