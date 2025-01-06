News

Presenting Our January Theme: Cognition

Leah Kuntz

  • Addressing cognitive impairment in schizophrenia is essential for managing negative symptoms effectively.
  • Innovative treatment strategies are necessary to combat cognitive deficits in psychiatric practice.
Do you want to be featured in a future Special Report? Check out our January theme!

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our January theme takes a look at a critical issue: Cognition. How do you combat negative symptoms of schizophrenia like cognitive impairment? What treatment strategies do you utilize?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our January content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

