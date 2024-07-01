Presenting Our July Theme: Schizophrenia

News
Article

Write to us now to be part of our series focused on schizophrenia this month.

schziophrenia

This year, Psychiatric Times® is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our July theme is schizophrenia, which will include expert discussions on identifying, treating, and managing schizophrenia in patients, as well as important issues like cognition and more.

How do you address schizophrenia in your patients and in your practice? What are the most important issues you face as a clinician? Let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com to be featured in our July content series on schizophrenia and potentially in an upcoming Special Report.

