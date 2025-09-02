News

Article

Presenting Our September Theme: Diagnosis Dilemmas

Author(s):

Leah Kuntz

Key Takeaways

  • Complex comorbidities, medication side effects, and physician burnout can lead to diagnostic challenges in psychiatry, affecting patient outcomes.
  • Clinicians are invited to share insights on managing complex cases, identifying challenging diagnoses, and guiding patients through the diagnostic process.
SHOW MORE

Submit to our September theme: Diagnosis Dilemmas!

September Theme: Diagnosis Dilemmas

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our September theme is centered on diagnosis dilemmas. Complex comorbidities, medication adverse effects, and physician burnout can lead to delayed or incorrect diagnoses. In order to provide better patient outcomes, we want to take a look at challenging cases that make you think: How can I best help this patient?

How do you address complex comorbidities? As a clinician, what diagnoses do you find most challenging? How can you best guide patients through the diagnostic process? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com to be featured in our September content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

Huntington Disease: Recognizing Neuropsychiatric Symptoms

I Am Obese, Therefore I Am Not: Obesity as Embodied Disorder

Sleep-Related Eating Disorder: A Distressing But Treatable Complex Parasomnia

Prodromal Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Understanding and Addressing Challenges

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
Black family
ethics
Related Content
delirium
September 2nd 2025

APA Publishes Comprehensive Practice Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of Delirium

Leah Kuntz
Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD
September 2nd 2025

Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD

brain writing
September 2nd 2025

The Columns’ Column: 4 Years of “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News”

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution
September 2nd 2025

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
influencer social media psychiatry research evidence
September 2nd 2025

Evidence Over Dogma: Practicing Psychiatry in the Age of Gurus and Hot Takes

Garrett Rossi, MD
FDA
September 2nd 2025

FDA Approves Leqembi for At-Home Maintenance Treatment of Alzheimer Disease

Jessica Walters
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.