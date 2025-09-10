Reviewing the Calendar of our Lives

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses death and dying in the month of September.

"September Song" is an American standard popular song composed by Kurt Weill and introduced by Walter Huston in the 1938 Broadway musical production "Knickerbocker Holiday." Tomorrow is 9/11, the 24th anniversary of the attacks. This month also marks the beginning of fall, a season of change.

What would the calendars of our lives look like, Moffic wonders? How do we prepare for the end stages of life? Moffic believes there are several important areas to focus on:

Physiological health Psychological health Social well-being Spiritual well-being

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.