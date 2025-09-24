Blog

Rosh Hashanah Is the Birthday of the World and We Are All Earthlings!

Author(s):

H. Steven Moffic, MD

Let's enhance our connection to the world and each other.

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

This rerun was first posted last year around the same time, the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah. Actually, it has been considered the world’s New Year in Jewish tradition. In that tradition, it is the year 5786. Unfortunately, our common ancestry, which we also know from our origins in Southern Africa, has not yet helped alleviate the dangerous conflict in the world and United States. Maybe the challenge is Freud’s warning of the narcissism of small differences. We are all so much more alike than different that we can be particularly sensitive and fearful of even small differences.


One recommendation I will repeat: Part of your personal identification is as an Earthling. We are all in this world together.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

