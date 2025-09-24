Rosh Hashanah Is the Birthday of the World and We Are All Earthlings!

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

This rerun was first posted last year around the same time, the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah. Actually, it has been considered the world’s New Year in Jewish tradition. In that tradition, it is the year 5786. Unfortunately, our common ancestry, which we also know from our origins in Southern Africa, has not yet helped alleviate the dangerous conflict in the world and United States. Maybe the challenge is Freud’s warning of the narcissism of small differences. We are all so much more alike than different that we can be particularly sensitive and fearful of even small differences.



One recommendation I will repeat: Part of your personal identification is as an Earthling. We are all in this world together.

