Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference: Welcome to Day 1!

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Ilan Melnick, MD, the program chair of the Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference, kicks off day 1 of this inaugural regional meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is most excited to here the sessions on long-acting injectable agents in schizophrenia and managing postpartum depression.

Psychiatric Times will be on the ground covering sessions and providing exclusive interviews all weekend long.

Dr Melnick is the chief medical officer at Passageway Residence of Dade County in Miami, FL.