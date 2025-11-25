Commentary|Articles|November 25, 2025

Frank Clark, MD, reflects on the upcoming holiday through poetry.

Thanksgiving Landscape

Give thanks to the verdure

that welcomes you as

you walk with nature

pondering your growth

with each step as your

feet feel the vibration

of autumn leaves being crunched

with a slow and steady pace,

while your deep exhale of veneration

invites space to honor

the colossal trees

whose barks invite fellowship,

reciprocal hugs, and prayers

for restoration as you,

the forever green and sage explorer

search for your divine treasure,

full of transcendent richness

that will never decay.

