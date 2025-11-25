Thanksgiving Landscape
Frank Clark, MD, reflects on the upcoming holiday through poetry.
Thanksgiving Landscape
Give thanks to the verdure
that welcomes you as
you walk with nature
pondering your growth
with each step as your
feet feel the vibration
of autumn leaves being crunched
with a slow and steady pace,
while your deep exhale of veneration
invites space to honor
the colossal trees
whose barks invite fellowship,
reciprocal hugs, and prayers
for restoration as you,
the forever green and sage explorer
search for your divine treasure,
full of transcendent richness
that will never decay.
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.