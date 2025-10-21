The Burning Out of Pharmacists

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

As I called in for my own prescription refill recently, I heard a message about October as American Pharmacists Month. That was news to me. Is it to you?

I then looked into it and found that Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter from Georgia, a pharmacist himself, had introduced a resolution to recognize October 2025 as American Pharmacists Month to honor their role in the public’s health.

In a way, I was not surprised because the pharmacists at my Walgreen’s often seemed overwhelmed and understaffed, especially when having to add on vaccinations. The next obvious question is whether they are burning out at a similar epidemic rate to us physicians. And they do seem to be.

Burnout in pharmacists has elicited some study in the United States and other countries.1 The results suggest a burnout rate around 50% generally speaking. There seems to be some similar risks to quality of patient care. Though apparently not investigated yet, we can assume that they are also suffering significant moral injuries.

Since we physicians have many direct and indirect contacts with pharmacists, we can convey our concern, empathy, and compassion. Brief notes or calls of appreciation might go a long way. We in health care are all in this together until the business control lessens.2

1. Dee J, Dhuhaibawi N, Hayden JC. A systematic review and pooled prevalence of burnout in pharmacists. Int J Clin Pharm. 2023;45(5)1027-1036.

2. Moffic HS. Challenges & Solutions for Managed Behavioral Healthcare. Jossey-Bass; 1997.