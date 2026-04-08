The Origins of Pharmacogenomics With John J. Miller, MD

Miller emphasized that pharmacogenomic research expanded dramatically by 2010, growing from fewer than 100 publications annually to thousands.2 He distinguished psychiatric pharmacogenomics as a specialty-specific domain, noting that while a large body of genomic knowledge exists, only a subset has crossed the threshold of clinical actionability. He stated that in psychiatry, clinicians must focus on genes that have been "published, reinforced in our organizations that vet when a gene has crossed the clinical threshold of being clinically actionable to actually use in our decision-making in medicine."

Miller concluded with a review of cellular biology, explaining how DNA transcription and translation produce the protein products—including drug-metabolizing enzymes and receptors—that underlie pharmacogenomic variability.

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Volunteer Consulting Psychiatrist, Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.

References

1. The history of DNA timeline. DNA Worldwide Group. Accessed April 6, 2026. https://www.dna-worldwide.com/resource/160/history-dna-timeline