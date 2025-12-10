The Shirtless Football Coach, Dr Seuss, and Inspiring Leadership

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, shares some insights on inspiring leadership, in honor of the upcoming American Psychiatric Association leadership elections. This week's examples include Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson, who is known for taking his shirt off after a big win for the team, inciting celebrations and even a free hot dog deal; and Dr. Seuss, who was psychologically-oriented, both for children's development and for environmental consciousness.

"Let's find some new ways to get attention, particularly since we provide so much for society," said Moffic.

