Time and Psychiatry

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, evaluates the important resource of time in this week’s video.

Time was relevant this week in several news stories:

Trial for the Uvalde police, who entered the active shooting situation too late

Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an ICE officer, in a split-second decision

The relevant last minutes of sports games, including in the NFL Playoffs

How does time affect patients with mental health disorders? Moffic recalls his own experiences, and how time impacted his experiences as a clinician, particularly how time with patients gets cut down.

“Time moves on, even though it is an artificial construct. It really affects what we do, and in many ways, life depends upon it,” said Moffic. “So my hope is that you are able to spend your time well, both with patients and in your personal life.”

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist.