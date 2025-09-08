Transitioning to College and Psychiatric Needs, With Thomas Priolo, MD

Thomas Priolo, MD, shares some tips on helping patients transition to college and adjust psychiatric needs. Dr Priolo recommends having conversations with patients before they leave for college, as this can help set expectations and give patients a plan before this major life change. Patients face changes in responsibility, social life, academic pressures, and living in new environments.1 With the transition to college, patients’ needs may change, so Priolo recommends planning to check in more frequently during this time. It may be useful as well to set up telehealth plans if the patient is moving away from the location of their usual psychiatric provider. Transitioning to college can place new stress on patients, making this a crucial time to closely monitor any changes in usual symptoms.2 This is a critical period for both the psychiatrist and the patient to be vigilant about any shifts in their mental state. By taking these proactive steps—planning ahead, increasing communication, and considering telehealth options—psychiatrists can better support their patients and help them successfully manage their mental health as they embark on this new chapter. This approach not only prepares students for the challenges ahead but also empowers them to prioritize their well-being during a time of significant change. This ensures continuity of care and provides a convenient way for patients to seek support from a familiar professional. Priolo also notes that students should be aware of mental health support options at their new campus, and that they should have a plan for getting support in their new environment if needed.

References

1. Pérez-Jorge D, Boutaba-Alehyan M, González-Contreras AI, et al. Examining the effects of academic stress on student well-being in higher education. Humanit Soc Sci Commun. 2025;12:449. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04698-y#Abs1

2. Hoeflich C, Nutley S, Striley CW, et al. Current psychiatric treatment for college students with depression only, anxiety only, or comorbid depression & anxiety (2013–2019). J Affect Dis. 2023;320:348-352. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165032722011478