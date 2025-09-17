We the People and I the Psychiatrist: Celebrating the 238th Anniversary of Our Constitution

Psychiatry & Society

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

H. Steven Moffic, MD, celebrates the 238th anniversary of our Constitution. How far have we come since its drafting and signing, and how far do we still have to go? And, how does it all apply to psychiatry?

Moffic notes that:

"We the People": At the time it was written, this phrase truly only meant White men, and excluded women, Black individuals, and Indigenous individuals. While some efforts have been made to equalize women, not quite enough has yet been done. Additionally, Black and Indigenous individuals still have worse mental health outcomes than their White peers. At this point in time, immigrant mental health is also at risk.

"Insure domestic Tranquility": The nation is experience a period of violence and instability. More must be done to achieve domestic tranquility. We also recently saw the Department of Defense renamed to the Department of War.

"Promote the general Welfare": We have an increase in mental health disorders and psycho-social-pathologies.

"The Blessings of Liberty": Psychiatry helps the freedom of thought, which is especially important in a time of increased cultish thinking.

"Posterity": The future for children and youth is at risk.

How do you think the Preamble addresses psychiatry?

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.