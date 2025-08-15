We Will Survive: The Arts, Psychiatry, and the Kennedy Center

ian/AdobeStock

“I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love I know I’ll stay alive . . .”

from Gloria Gaynor’s song, “I Will Survive”

“It’s the eye of the tiger

It’s the thrill of the fight

Rising up to the challenge of our rival”

from Survivor’s song, “Eye of the Tiger”

We just heard that President Trump, as part of his reorganization of the Kennedy Center for the arts in Washington, DC, will host the annual Kennedy Center Honors, which awards several lifetime achievements in the arts. Yesterday, my column highlighted Laura Nero and her song “Save the Country,” which emphasized saving the children. I wonder: If she was still alive, would she be a candidate for the honor?

According to the article in the Wall Street Journal, “Trump to Host Kennedy Center Honors,” the President said he played a central role in choosing the honorees. Candidates who were too “woke,” according to him, were turned down.1

The list is certainly less liberal than before, in the broad sense of that word. The honorees picked are George Strait, KISS, Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, and Gloria Gaynor.

Strait is a country music star. Recently, he headlined a concert to benefit victims of the Texas flash flood.

KISS is a famous rock group. They paint their faces in mask-like black-and-white for live performances.

Michael Crawford became famous for his originating role in the hit musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” Trump has previously praised both Crawford and the musical. Crawford is also president of the Sick Children’s Trust charity.

Sylvester Stallone is a famous actor. His is especially known for his starring role in the “Rocky” movies.

Gloria Gaynor is a well-known singer from the popular disco era of the 1970s. Her big hit was “I Will Survive.”

My wife and I usually go to the Kennedy Center at least once a year, but that is less likely with the changes that seem coming in what is presented. Nevertheless, we probably will watch these awards’ ceremony. I was often especially pleased when jazz artists were often honorees. None this year, though.

No question that the artists chosen are talented, but they seem different from a cultural point of view from the past and the legacy of President Kennedy. Yet, I am not even quite sure of that and what it overall means.

Rocky, for instance, depicted an underdog who through hard work and training, defeated more talented boxers, even if the question of racism emerged after he defeated the Black champion. Another victim was a Russian, which could not be timelier with the meeting with Putin today. Who and what the underdog defeats can vary immensely.

Gloria Gaynor is Black and a publicly revealed born-again Christian. Her 1978 song “I Will Survive,” clearly conveying resistance to domestic abuse, became a sort of gay anthem. Its emphasis on resilience and defiance has wide application and meaning.

One of the confounding matters in these choices is what culture means. It can refer to values of certain groups in society or the arts in general. Both overlapping definitions can reinforce or criticize certain values and issues in society. Culture also tends to shape politics and social realities as much as the other way around. Besides, artists themselves as people may be problematic, but their art inspirational. Wagner and his operas are an example. Sometimes the same split happens in politics.

Although I do not think we commonly or standardly ask patients for their preferences in music and the other arts, it is always interesting to hear their preferences. It gives clues to their desires, preferences, and even trauma triggers. It was an old song that a new patient could not stop listening to that cued me in to her having been sexual abused by her father.

Although there is a risk from nuclear war and long-term climate change, like Gloria Gaynor sung, we as a species most likely will survive. But how and for what? Like Rocky, who and what we fight may be a determining factor.

I fear that I may be seduced by the art over the politics of the awards. But, who knows? Maybe Taylor Swift will be selected next year! Who would you have chosen for this year’s honorees?

