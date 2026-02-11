Publication|Articles|February 11, 2026

Welcome to Our First Digital Issue

Explore the new Psychiatric Times digital issue, featuring articles, multimedia, and interactive learning to sharpen your clinical skills.

This is the start of something new: Psychiatric Times will be releasing 4 exclusively digital issues per year, and this is our first. We hope this new format allows you to continue engaging with the same amazing content we have provided for more than 40 years!

In these pages, you will find articles, multimedia clips, and interactive portions to help expand your clinical knowledge and acumen. If there are features you would like to see incorporated into a future digital issue, please reach out via email to PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Are you ready to click to explore? Read it here.

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

