What Is the Relationship Between Food and Mood?

Young: Blinding tends to be an issue for research on lifestyle interventions in general. The attempt to blind diet sounds interesting. So, they are not verbally told what diet they are on? But it is possible they can look in there and know the types of food they are being provided?

Jacka: Unfortunately, as usual for this field, it is an underfunded study. It is for about 3 weeks and the meals are delivered to them. And, for example, a standard Australian diet would have things like pasta. You can have healthy pasta that has lots of vegetables hidden in it and olive oils, or you can have pasta with just tomato sauce and cheese. They will just know they are getting pasta that meal. So, in a sense, the diet type is blinded. A member of our team, Heidi Staudacher, PhD, pioneered the development of these sham diets. She is one of the leaders in disorders of gut-brain interactions.

There is other interesting research we are doing with blinding. We recently published a study of fermented dairy and a placebo version that the company developed for us. This study was in healthy women and looked at the size and connectivity of their hippocampus on MRI scans, showing that women consuming the fermented dairy product, compared with placebo, had a larger hippocampus and various other potentially beneficial changes in their brains.5

We also recently published a small study where we did a preliminary test of the hypothesis that ultra processed foods, even when nutritionally balanced, are not the same as real foods.6 For this study, we used these very low energy meal replacement shakes and bars that are used for people needing to lose weight. They are low in sugar, they have added fiber, they have added vitamins and minerals, and are considered nutritionally balanced. We compared these with a very low energy diet with the same calories, but made up of real whole foods, mainly vegetables and legumes. This was a 3-week intervention in women living with obesity, and they were provided all their food. What we saw was the women who got the meal replacement items had decreased diversity in their gut microbiome. We saw the opposite in women who were given the whole foods. This could be a key mechanism for why ultra processed foods have such a differential impact on weight and health, but we need a lot more research to develop this further.

Young: Interesting! You mention diet quality a lot, and diet quality relates both to what someone is eating as well as what they are not eating. Is there a sense based on the research of what is more important? Is it someone eating nutritious stuff or limiting the bad stuff?

Jacka: The observational literature shows they both have an impact independent of each other. If you do not have enough good stuff, or if you are eating a lot of bad stuff, both are independently linked to worse mental health. So far, the observational literature shows they are roughly equivalent.

In the SMILES trial, the individuals in the dietary group were encouraged to increase vegetables, fruits, legumes, fish, and olive oil. They were also encouraged to drop what we call “discretionary foods.” These are nonessential foods, like treats. The participants in the dietary group had an average 7-point reduction on their MADRS rating scale by improving the foods they ate. But, for every 10% reduction in ultra processed foods, there was an extra reduction in MADRS score of about 2.5 points. So, it seemed dropping the junk food really drove the big reduction. This needs to be replicated. But I suspect, in the short term at least, you will get more bang for your buck by dropping the junk.

Young: And of course, by filling up less on junk, you may wind up relying more on nutritious foods to feel full.

Jacka: You would hope so!

Young: One thing I think has been tricky in this field are the public diet wars. There is so much information and misinformation in the public as well as people that seem very invested in one type of diet over another, whether it is keto, or gluten-free, or plant-based. Based on the research, what are the most powerful dietary recommendations to impact depression (since that is the most well-researched disorder)?

Jacka: Oh, that is easy: it is a Mediterranean style diet. That has been the one that has been used in all the trials and has shown to have a very high level of efficacy. A traditional Mediterranean diet contains a lot of vegetables, wild greens, fermented foods, fish, olive oils, nuts, seeds, and legumes. In terms of proteins, it is smaller amounts of meats. Not a massive steak, but smaller portions of that. That is where the evidence is.

Young: Is any other diet type backed by research?

Jacka: There is some evidence for keto diets, which is mostly limited to case studies. The trouble is, when people talk about keto, most of them have no idea what it actually is. Most of the people attempting it in the world do not achieve ketosis. Some of these people damage their health eating huge amounts of animal proteins and not enough other nutrients. To do it correctly, a ketogenic diet is very strict and limited and should be medically supervised. Most of the interest and focus on keto diets is in bipolar disorders. But there are research projects underway, and we have been running a pilot study of a ketogenic diet.

I find it interesting because ketogenic diets are kind of opposite what the microbiome needs. We have coevolved with the microbiome, and it is critical to our health. Their primary role is to break down the components of food that our human enzymes cannot break down, which is largely fiber. Fiber is found in starchy vegetables, fruits, and legumes. A ketogenic diet does not give those microbes the food they need to do what they are supposed to do. That is where our understanding is at the moment. Now, we may find that if you had a very healthy form of a ketogenic diet, your microbes can adapt, which is the sort of thing we are testing in our pilot study. We have also just published a very large review of the evidence regarding the impact of different dietary interventions on the gut microbiome, and it very clearly supports diets high in plant and whole foods and low in western foods. It suggests equivocal impacts of ketogenic and other restrictive diets.

Young: In terms of implementation, it seems like a Mediterranean diet is less restrictive and can be adapted to fit many different dietary preferences.

Jacka: Yeah. It seems the traditional diets from all over the world have at their heart what we could call a version of a Mediterranean diet—a diet high in a diverse range of plant foods and low in junk.

Young: We have talked a lot today about overall diet quality and diet type, but there has also been a focus in the field on micronutrients. In the public, you hear lots of big recommendations on micronutrients, like vitamin D and vitamin B complex. What does the research say about micronutrients, and/or the importance of micronutrients compared with overall, whole diet?

Jacka: There is some very good meta-analyses of the research into supplementation in psychiatry, and what they tell us is that the evidence for nutritional supplementation is pretty limited and weak.

It is not to say these micronutrients are not important, but the quality of the supplements can vary, and the fundamental thing is that nutrients taken in a pill form are not food. They are not comparable. There is some evidence that some of these nutritional supplements may be helpful to people as adjunctive treatment, particularly in groups that are very deficient nutritionally.

Diet is so complex. When we just think of phytochemicals, these secondary plant metabolites that people often think of as antioxidants, there are so many of them we do not know. The latest estimate is as many as 150,000. Then they interact with each other in ways we do not understand. It is mind-bogglingly complex, much like the brain in general.

But it is hard to get the funding to investigate these complexities. I think peer reviewers seem to think “oh, we already know that bad food is not good for your brain,” but we have only scratched the service, and the rigorous scientific evidence needs to be there.

Young: For sure, and I think the evidence needs to be there for a couple reasons. One, to definitely know what sorts of recommendations to make regarding different diet types and supplements, we need to know. But the other things is, without the evidence, people view these interventions as a “softer science.” If people do not put the money into studying this, it unfortunately always seems inferior to other interventions.

Jacka: Yes. It seems inferior to pharmaceuticals, which are just so much simpler to test.

Young: Exactly. And diet change is something accessible to everybody. There is a huge issue all over the world regarding access to care. I would hope there would be great interest in any intervention that seems promising and is easy to access, whether for prevention, treatment, or adjunct treatment.

Jacka: Yes, and there are ways to eat well affordably. Frozen vegetables are cheap and are great. Tinned beans and tinned fish as well as dried beans, lentils, and chickpeas are also cheap, and they do not go to waste quickly. And you do not have to focus on organic. At the moment, many people are getting the bare minimum of plant food. We have got to start somewhere.

Young: I have noticed, in Australia, lifestyle interventions are now considered a first line treatment based on recommendations. How does this work in practice?

Jacka: It is really challenging, and the actual health services and the delivery is a big topic of interest. First, we need to up-skill psychiatrists and mental health clinicians, so that they at least know what the evidence is. Give them very simple tools to start. Even just to have the conversation: What do you think about your diet? What does your breakfast or lunch or dinner look like? What is healthy food to you? These sort of conversations. Same with movement.

But ideally, for implementation, we really need to think more about multidisciplinary practices. Relatively recently, we published a very important noninferiority study in one of the Lancet journals. It is called the CALM Trial, led by Professor Adrienne O'Neil on my team.8 It was run during COVID, via Zoom, because in Australia, and particularly in Victoria, where I live, we had long lockdowns. We randomly assigned people coming through the mental health services who had elevated psychological distress to get either lifestyle support delivered by a clinical dietician and an exercise physiologist in a group setting or psychological support from a psychologist delivering CBT in a group setting. At 3 months, there was no difference in the groups. Both groups improved. Put simply, lifestyle support was noninferior to psychological support.

Now, we are doing a large national trial as we speak. This trial is in primary care, where people often go first and are flagged through a PHQ-9 questionnaire. If flagged, they get a full assessment, and if they meet criteria for a depressive episode, they are offered the opportunity to participate in this trial. They will be randomized to either a lifestyle-based treatment or to psychological therapy. Again, this is a noninferiority trial and it is meant to inform clinical care. In Australia, we have Medicare, and the government wants to know, with this mental health crisis, what are we going to do about mental health workforce? It may be that we can actually bring in allied health workforce. Dietitians and exercise physiologists can be a part of that mental health workforce. There may be room for shared care or group-based care. There are lots of different models that will be possible once we have the evidence one way or another on whether lifestyle support is as effective.

Young: That is an important study. Not only for access to care, but also to appeal to different people. I notice some people, whether because stigma or something else, just are not interested in psychotherapy. It is helpful for them to have other options to improve their mental health. These lifestyle interventions may also be more transdiagnostic, if there is a physical health issue or something else going on.

Jacka: Absolutely. It is a win-win. This idea that somehow mental health or illness exists in the head, and then physical health exists in the body, is just so clearly outdated. We are such a complex, tightly integrated system. When you address the foundation of health, which is lifestyle, you affect every one of those systems.

Young: Well said. Can you recommend any resources if people are interested in learning more about how diet relates to mental health? Especially for a clinician who may have to stick with 15-minute visits. Are there any resources you can point to that provide simple things that can be implemented in shorter visits?

Jacka: Yes. Because this is an issue—even as we increasingly recognize the importance of food, it is a challenge because psychiatrists around the world generally have about 2 hours of training in nutrition throughout all their schooling. So, we created the Food Mood Centre and Academy. Firstly, the Food and Mood Centre website ( https://foodandmoodcentre.com.au/ ) has lots of resources and information on it. But then, as part of that website, there is also the link to the Food and Mood Academy ( https://foodandmoodcentre.com.au/academy/ ). There, you can get training. There is the free online course, which is designed for the general public. Then there is Nutri-Psyche, which is designed for psychiatrists, designed with our Royal Australian New Zealand College of Psychiatrists. Lastly, there is Life and Mind, which is intended for general practitioners and people in health care settings. They are all rigorously evidence-based and not-for-profit.

Young: Those sound great. Thank you so much. It was such a pleasure to meet you, and to be able to have this conversation with you. Any closing thoughts?

Jacka: Oh, it was a pleasure to talk to you too, Alli! I think the idea that you can influence your mental and brain health with food is awesome because it means there is potentially things we can control. There are so many things that affect mental and brain health that are just not in people’s control. Trauma, growing up in poverty, all these things. So, to at least have something that can effectively improve mental and physical health, is really exciting. It is not about worrying about your weight or your body; it is not a wellness fad; it is a foundation to human health.

Dr Young is an adult psychiatrist in private practice and affiliate professor of psychiatry at FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine. Additionally, Dr Young is a medical reviewer and contributor at Everyday Health.

The opinions expressed in the interviews are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Psychiatric Times.

References

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3. Chatterton ML, Mihalopoulos C, O’Neil A, et al. Economic evaluation of a dietary intervention for adults with major depression (the”SMILES” trial). BMC Public Health. 2018;18(1):599.

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