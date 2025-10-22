What We Seem to Have Forgotten: Health and Disease in the Modern World

As a physician, I support science and modern medicine while also valuing faith and spirituality. My goal here is to encourage reflective consideration. So, use this article to think critically, rather than fueling polarized debate.

A hundred years ago, life might sound, at first, like something to envy. There were no processed foods stacked in supermarkets, no high-fructose corn syrup in our beverages, no artificial sweeteners in our coffee, no artificial preservatives hidden in labels, and no fast-food chains luring families into unhealthy habits. People ate what came fresh from the farm or the market, local, home-grown vegetables pulled from the ground, milk from nearby cows, and bread baked daily. The air was cleaner, free from the exhaust of highways and jets, and families gathered on front porches rather than screens. There was no social media to distract, compare, or inflame; neighbors and relatives were the center of social life. To modern ears, the picture feels like a lost paradise: wholesome, natural, and free of the toxins and stressors that seem to plague us today.

However, the illusion of paradise concealed a harsher reality. In 1900 to 1925, infant and child death shaped every family’s reality. In the United States, infant mortality was roughly 100 deaths per 1000 live births in the early 20th century—90% greater than today. In some cities, as many as 30% of infants died younger than 1 year old. Maternal mortality was also nearly 99% higher across the century. Drops in these rates stemmed from access to clean water and sanitation, safer childbirth practices, vaccines, and, crucially, medications and antibiotics.1,2

Even for those who survived infancy, adulthood was shadowed by threats modern medicine now controls, such as appendicitis without safe surgery, diabetes without insulin, and wound or lung infections without effective drugs. Tuberculosis was a routine killer in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Vaccines later crushed childhood epidemics: diphtheria caused 13,000 to 15,000 US deaths annually in the 1920s.2 Smallpox, one of the most feared diseases in history, killed 300 to 500 million in the 20th century alone before eradication; it struck children especially hard and left survivors scarred or blind.3,4

When Everything Changed

The leap in life expectancy was not only gradual—it had turning points that felt almost overnight. The most dramatic was the era of antibiotics. When penicillin transitioned from a lab curiosity in 1928 to mass-produced therapy in the early 1940s, fatal infections shifted from foregone conclusions to treatable illnesses. Contemporary and later clinical reviews document the transformation; meningitis, sepsis, and pneumonias, once uniformly deadly, began to see survival as the norm.5,6

Vaccines rewrote childhood. Routine immunization against diphtheria (1940s), polio (1950s), and measles (1960s) transformed seasons of funerals into celebrations of school plays and graduations. Before the measles vaccine scale-up, approximately 2.6 million deaths annually were attributed to measles; with global immunization, deaths fell below 100,000 in 2016 (though they have risen again where vaccine coverage slipped).7,8

The Irony of Mistrust

Here is the irony: In 2025, with global life expectancy of approximately 73 years (and over 80 in many wealthy nations), a growing minority questions the very tools that have granted us this longevity: vaccines and medications.

Because most people alive today have never watched a sibling die of diphtheria, a neighbor’s child of pertussis, or a postpartum fever take a new mother, the achievements of medicine become invisible. The success of science erased the day-to-day memory of its necessity.

It is as if some, if not many, in today’s society believe we have always lived with these long life expectancies and that our recent access to modern medicine is instead causing harm.