Who Should Avoid Halloween Tricks and Treats?

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

As we consider what might be a trick or treat for Halloween, there may even be those—adults and children—who should avoid Halloween completely, since it may provide triggers for related traumas and losses. Here are some candidates for those:

Those with significant posttraumatic symptoms that will be vulnerable to related Halloween triggers

Those with paranoid tendencies, given that there are enough inbuilt common Halloween fears from scary aspects

Those who are in early stages of mourning lost loved ones, given the ubiquity of death-related scenarios and skeletons

Those subject to the harms of sexism, given the common negative feminine images of witches

Those previously overly frighted during past Halloweens, as mastering such a fear is generally not necessary for everyday life

For most others, Halloween can be a fun day in overcoming pretend fears, and for preparing for the fears of life that come up unexpectedly. It also offers a generally acceptable place for satirizing some public figures, although I have not seen many masks of President Trump so far this year. Then there is the opportunity to playfully convey some desired personal characteristics, such as my Sorro (based on Zorro) costume of “you’ll be sorry if you do bad things” that I often embrace for my purpose in society.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia.