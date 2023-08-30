Accentuate the Positive

Let's think about the positives in psychiatry...

For this video from about a year back, H. Steven Moffic discussed the positive characteristics of psychiatry. Rusti sang an excerpt from the popular World War II song, "Accentuate the Positive." Turning that to positive psychiatry, they came up with a positive vowels acronym of sorts:


A = Altruism

E = Empathy

I = Introspection

O = Openness

U = Understanding

Y = sometimes Why?


DSMs are classifications of psychiatric disorders or illnesses. It ignores the best of us, our better angles. Let’s find a way to classify and identify positive strengths in our patients, the public, and ourselves.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

