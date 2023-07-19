Al Roker Is Making Some Changes in the Climate

What future awaits our grandchildren?
Psychiatry & Society
H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses climate change, continuing on his column, "Meteorologist Al Roker Reaches for the Sky to Address the Climate." How do we revive or intensify our climate concern?
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.