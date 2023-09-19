Antidepressants and Anti-Obesity Medications: An Interesting Challenge

Medications for mental health and obesity: heavily stigmatized.

Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH discusses coocurring depression and obesity: an interesting and enormous challenge. Medications for mental health and obesity are both heavily stigmatized, and their methods of action are not well understood, making some patients reluctant to start them.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and Certified Peer Specialist. She has a unique perspective having lived with a mood disorder and bridges that space between provider and recipient of mental health services, which resonates with many people. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the national Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent books, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, include: Take Control of Your Depression: Strategies to help you feel better now (2018); Helping Others with Depression: Words to Say, Things to Do (2020); and Reconnecting after Isolation: Coping with Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD and More (2022).

Postpartum depression and major depressive disorder in pregnant and postpartum women are severely underdiagnosed and undertreated. How can we more effectively help this patient population?
Psilocybin Plus SSRIs for Treatment-Resistant Major Depression

September 19th 2023

Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania

October 7th 2021

Special Populations Research Roundup: September 15

September 15th 2023

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

September 27th 2021

Study Supports Long-Term Efficacy of Esketamine Nasal Spray in Patients With TRD

September 11th 2023

Anhedonia in Major Depressive Disorder: Understanding Patient Burden

September 10th 2023

