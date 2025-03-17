Are You Ready to Join the Conversation? Subscribe to Our LinkedIn Newsletter

News

Dialogues in Psychiatry

Psychiatric Times is excited to launch our LinkedIn newsletter, "Dialogues in Psychiatry." As the voice of psychiatry, we will continue to be your go-to resource and forum, providing you with the latest treatment updates, clinical pearls, cutting-edge content, and more—now direct to your social media inbox!

By subscribing to our brand new LinkedIn newsletter, you will receive a biweekly collection of psychiatric news, commentaries, and more from your colleagues and leaders in the field, delivered straight to you.

"As someone who shuns most social networking platforms, LinkedIn is the one platform that I value and engage with on a regular basis. LinkedIn has become my primary resource to stay connected to, reconnect with, or establish new connections with colleagues with diverse interests and backgrounds that all share a passion for staying informed about the rapid growth in all areas related to mental health," said John J. Miller, MD, Editor in Chief of Psychiatric Times.

"It doesn’t take too much to really realize the benefits of LinkedIn. A few small, consistent efforts can help you expand your network, enhance your professional presence, and contribute to the larger psychiatric community," said Psychiatric Times editorial director, Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH.

Connect with us and subscribe before our next newsletter drops on March 31, 2025, here.

If social media is not your thing, you can always subscribe to regular e-newsletters here.

Psychiatry is all about conversation: If you have questions, suggestions, or would like to contribute to a future edition, please contact us via LinkedIn or via email at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

