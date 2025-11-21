Benefits of Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotics: An Overview From Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Presenters Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; and Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared the top challenges for incorporating long-acting injectable antipsychotics at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference. Here are the highlights in data.

