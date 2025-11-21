News|Articles|November 21, 2025

Benefits of Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotics: An Overview From Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

Author(s)Leah Kuntz
Key Takeaways

  • Patient acceptance and logistical challenges are significant barriers to incorporating long-acting injectable antipsychotics in psychiatric care.
  • Enhanced communication strategies between healthcare providers and patients are crucial for successful integration of these therapies.
Presenters Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; and Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared the top challenges for incorporating long-acting injectable antipsychotics at the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference. Here are the highlights in data.

References

1. Tandon R, Nasrallah HA, Keshavan MS. Schizophrenia, "just the facts" 5. treatment and prevention. past, present, and future. Schizophr Res. 2010;122(1-3):1-23.

2. Reymann S, Schoretsanitis G, Egger ST, Met al. Use of long-acting injectable antipsychotics in inpatients with schizophrenia spectrum disorder in an academic psychiatric hospital in Switzerland. J Pers Med. 2022;12(3):441.

3. Weiden PJ, Roma RS, Velligan DI, et al. The challenge of offering long-acting antipsychotic therapies: a preliminary discourse analysis of psychiatrist recommendations for injectable therapy to patients with schizophrenia. J Clin Psychiatry. 2015;76(6):684-690.

4. Lasser RA, Schooler NR, Kujawa M, et al. A new psychosocial tool for gaining patient understanding and acceptance of long-acting injectable antipsychotic therapy. Psychiatry (Edgmont). 2009;6(4):22-27.

5. National Institute of Mental Health. Updated December 2024. Accessed November 21, 2025. https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/schizophrenia

