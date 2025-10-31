News|Videos|October 31, 2025

Changes to ADHD Guidelines and Tips for Treating ADHD

Discover the latest insights on ADHD diagnosis and treatment, including new DSM-5 criteria and effective therapeutic strategies for diverse patient needs.

James Sherer, MD, an addiction psychiatrist, discussed evolving diagnostic and therapeutic considerations in attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD). Recent revisions to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) broadened ADHD criteria, increasing inclusivity by raising the age of symptom onset from 7 to 12 years and reducing required associated symptoms from 6 to 5. The DSM-5 also emphasizes the importance of collateral information, such as school records or family reports, when confirming a diagnosis.

Sherer reaffirmed that psychostimulants remain the first-line and most effective therapy for ADHD, with nonstimulant options available for cases involving contraindications (eg, cardiac arrhythmia, seizure history). He noted the recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of viloxazine, a nonstimulant with antidepressant-like properties, as an additional treatment option for pediatric patients. He encouraged clinicians not to avoid stimulant prescribing due to addiction concerns, citing evidence that appropriate stimulant use rarely leads to misuse.1

Adjunctive lifestyle interventions—structured time management, organizational strategies, and technological tools such as calendars and reminders—were highlighted as essential components of comprehensive care. Sherer also mentioned the Pomodoro technique as an effective method for improving sustained attention.

He emphasized sex-based clinical differences: women more often present with inattentive symptoms and comorbid mood disorders, whereas men more frequently exhibit hyperactive and impulsive behaviors.2 Sherer also underscored the strong epidemiologic association between ADHD and substance use disorders, possibly due to overlapping neurobiologic and genetic factors. Despite this comorbidity, he concluded that ADHD remains a gratifying and rapidly evolving area of psychiatric practice, offering significant therapeutic impact.

References

1. Chang Z, Lichtenstein P, Halldner L, et al. Stimulant ADHD medication and risk for substance abuse. J Child Psychol Psychiatry. 2014;55(8):878-885.

2. Stibbe T, Huang J, Paucke M, et al. Gender differences in adult ADHD: cognitive function assessed by the test of attentional performance. PLoS One. 2020;15(10):e0240810.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment
Multimedia

Community Practice Connections™: Optimizing the Management of Tardive Dyskinesia—Addressing the Complexity of Care With Targeted Treatment

Ilan Melnick, MD; Alejandro Alva, MD; Linda Trinh, DNP, PMHNP, FNP, MPH

View more
PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia
Video

PER Psych Summit: Integrating Shared Decision-Making Into Management Plans for Patients With Schizophrenia

Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA; Dawn I. Velligan, PhD

View more
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

November 21-22, 2025

Register now!
SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy
Case-based Simulation

SimulatED™: Understanding the Role of Genetic Testing in Patient Selection for Anti-Amyloid Therapy

Nicholas Doher, DO; Babak Tousi, MD

View more
Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(CME Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

(Pharmacist Track) Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us