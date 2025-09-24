Cultivating Courage

Susan Noonan, a physician, wellness coach, and author, discusses the concept of “everyday courage” as described by Alex Budak, faculty at the University of California, Berkeley. Drawing from Budak’s recent article, “Six Ways to Practice Everyday Courage,” Noonan highlights how clinicians and patients alike can integrate these principles into daily practice.1

Everyday courage differs from acts of bravery or heroism; it encompasses small, value-aligned actions taken in the presence of fear, doubt, or risk. Budak’s article identifies six domains of everyday courage. Moral courage involves acting on one’s values in the face of personal or professional risk, such as during ethical debates or policy decisions in healthcare. Social courage involves speaking out with conviction despite the risk of rejection or reputational harm. Emotional courage emphasizes acknowledging and constructively using uncomfortable emotions, rather than being controlled by them. Intellectual courage means questioning assumptions, admitting uncertainty, and embracing alternative viewpoints—all critical skills for innovation, problem-solving, and leadership. Creative courage refers to experimenting with new ideas despite the likelihood of failure, encouraging curiosity and adaptability. Physical courage underscores the importance of being present in challenging or uncomfortable circumstances.

Noonan points out Budak’s assertion that courageous leadership is built through these everyday choices, rather than dramatic acts, by consistently aligning behavior with values. Noonan further encourages psychiatrists to reflect on how adopting these principles may foster resilience, authenticity, and effective leadership in clinical contexts.2

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and certified peer specialist. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is Reconnecting After Isolation: Coping With Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, and More.

