Defining Treatment-Resistant Depression

Does treatment-resistant depression exist? These 2023 APA Annual Meeting panelists discuss definitions in this exclusive video.

Carl D. Marci, MD, and Steven P. Levine, MD, caught up with Psychiatric Times in this exclusive video after their session, "Treatment Resistant Depression From Multiple Perspectives: Does It Exist?"

Learn more about 3 potential definitions of treatment resistant depression and stay tuned for more coverage on this session.

Dr Marci is a physician, neuroscientist, author, and entrepreneur. He is currently chief psychiatrist and managing director of mental health and neuroscience at OM1. He is also part-time staff psychiatrist at MGH and part-time assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr Levine is senior vice president of Patient Access and Medical Affairs at Compass Pathways and chairman at Heading Health.

Postpartum depression and major depressive disorder in pregnant and postpartum women are severely underdiagnosed and undertreated. How can we more effectively help this patient population?
