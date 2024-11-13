Commentary

Article

Engaging With Critical Psychiatry: Advice for Early Career Clinicians

Author(s):

Awais Aftab, MD

Here's why early career clinicians should engage with critical psychiatry.

Awais Aftab, MD, shares his advice for psychiatric trainees and early career psychiatrists: Read widely in the philosophy of psychiatry and engage with existing scholarship.

You can read more of Aftab's thoughts in his upcoming book, Conversations in Critical Psychiatry. This book contains a series of 24 interviews originally seen in Psychiatric Times from 2019 to 2022, plus new original content. The book will be available to US readers on November 20, 2024. You can preorder here.

Dr Aftab is a psychiatrist in Cleveland, Ohio, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University. He writes online on his blog Psychiatry at the Margins.

Related Videos
Dune Part 2
heart
uncertainty
bystander
Discrimination
MLK
love
baggage
2024
Judaism
Related Content
fighting
November 14th 2024

Post-Election Moral Family Planning for the Upcoming Holidays

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD
May 17th 2021

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

Angela A. Coombs, MD Jennifer Sotsky, MD, MS
The Importance of Being Critical of Psychiatry
November 12th 2024

The Importance of Being Critical of Psychiatry

Awais Aftab, MD
Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble
January 18th 2021

Psychiatry’s Gender Trouble

Michael F. Myers, MD
flag
November 11th 2024

HOPE Notes for Veterans Day

H. Steven Moffic, MD
aggression
November 8th 2024

Time to Think of Aggression as a Treatment Target Symptom, Independent of Diagnosis

Rif S. El-Mallakh, MD Irem Hacisalihoglu Aydin, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.