Four Years of COVID and the Weekly Video Series

Blog
Article

It has been 4 years of COVID-19. Are we in a better spot now than we were then?

Psychiatry & Society

Four years later, H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the effects of COVID-19 and a myriad of social psychiatric issues. Additionally, this video series started in the fall of that first COVID-19 year. Are we in a better spot now than we were then? You tell us.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
Dune Part 2
heart
uncertainty
bystander
Discrimination
MLK
new year
love
baggage
vacation beach
Related Content
social psych

Social Psychiatry Comes of Age

March 20th 2024
Article
Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

Teamwork and Trauma: a Conversation With Kasey Grewe, MD, and Niesha Voigt, MD

May 24th 2021
Podcast
predict

My Social Psychiatric Predictions One Year Later

March 18th 2024
Article
Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

Facing the First Days of the Pandemic: A Conversation With David Chong, MD, and Sara Nash, MD

May 17th 2021
Podcast
What is new in research on child and adolescent psychiatry?

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Research Roundup: March 15, 2024

March 15th 2024
Article
covid

The Last 4 Years of the COVID Pandemic

March 15th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.