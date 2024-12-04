Blog

Article

Giving a Thanksgiving Collegial Shoutout of Gratitude

Author(s):

H. Steven Moffic, MD

Key Takeaways

  • Gratitude is beneficial for mental health and should extend beyond holidays to address social psychiatric issues.
  • Dr. H. Steven Moffic acknowledges the surgeon general's efforts in addressing social psychiatric challenges.
Gratitude: needed now more than ever.

Social psychiatric problems have come to a head in today's society, making it an excellent time to show gratitude. H. Steven Moffic, MD, thanks those he thinks are doing their best to counteract these problems. He wishes a continuation of Thanksgiving gratitude past the holidays, as its good for our mental health.

Dr Moffic gives a special shoutout to our surgeon general in a column from this week, "Giving Psychiatric Thanks to Our Surgeon General."

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

