Hope for Muscarinics: A New Option for Schizophrenia

News
Article

Later this month, the FDA will vote on KarXT, a novel muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist.

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discusses the muscarinics. Here's a brief overview of what you need to know before the FDA votes on KarXT. Its novel mechanism of action could be the next breakthrough in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Kosicek is the program chair of the upcoming Real Psychiatry meeting, an immersive conference designed by psychiatric APPs for psychiatric APPs, that will take place on January 17–18, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.

The conference features expert presentations and panel discussions that showcase best practices for managing a multitude of psychiatric diagnoses, including major depressive disorder, substance use disorders, bipolar, schizophrenia, ADHD, and more.

Ms Kosicek is the CEO, Founder, and and a practicing PMHNP at Visionary Psychiatry—a hybrid, onsite/remote, psychiatric specialty of medication management providers offering services throughout Oregon.

Recent Videos
Erin Crown, PA-C, CAQ-Psychiatry, and John M. Kane, MD, experts on schizophrenia
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
schizophrenia
schizophrenia
exciting, brain
Related Content
receptor

Poll: How Much Do You Know About Muscarinic Receptor Agonists?

Psychiatric Times Editors
September 23rd 2024
Article
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
September 27th 2021
Podcast
outpatient

Psychiatrists Should Strongly Support Assisted Outpatient Treatment Programs

Steven S. Sharfstein, MD
September 18th 2024
Article
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
May 11th 2021
Podcast
psychosis

New Study Shows High Doses of Amphetamine Increase Risk for Developing Psychosis

Leah Kuntz
September 12th 2024
Article
brain

Neurosyphilis: When an Antipsychotic Is Not Enough

William Hendricks, MBE;Reza Safavi, MD
September 9th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.