Hope You Had a Nourishing Mother’s Day

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

As I claimed last year, I still think mothering (not only by “mothers”) is our most important social determinant of mental health.



Unfortunately, Winnecott’s “good enough” mothering is challenging. Our divorce rate is still at least half, in the midst of changing roles of men and women. The birth rate is dropping, in part because there is so much concern about the future, including climate instability. Yet, all that doesn’t seem to get much attention when social determinants of mental health is discussed. May that get more attention at our upcoming APA Annual Meeting this weekend and thereafter.

