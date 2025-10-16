How to Approach Conversations With Adult Patients Who Might Have ADHD: New Tools and Insights

CLINICAL CONVERSATIONS

Over 15.5 million US adults had an attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis.1 Telepsychiatry practice Quintessence Psychiatry recently adopted a clinically validated diagnostic tool to change the patient care workflow: Mentavi Health’s clinically validated asynchronous Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD assessments, an alternative to a structured clinical interview.2 Psychiatric Times sat down with Nona Kocher, MD, MPH, a psychiatrist at Quintessence Psychiatry, to learn more about ADHD assessment and how best to implement new tools in patient conversations.

Psychiatric Times: How do you typically approach conversations with patients who might have ADHD? What advice can you offer your peers?

Nona Kocher, MD: I try to approach these conversations with an open mind rather than assumption. Many adults who suspect they have ADHD have spent years feeling misunderstood or self-critical about their struggles with attention, organization, or follow-through. My goal is to explore these experiences, validate what they have been feeling, and frame the evaluation as a process of understanding—not criticism. I usually ask detailed questions about their history, as there are many experiences common among individuals who have grown up with ADHD symptoms.

For peers, I would emphasize listening and taking a thorough history before labeling. Explore how the person’s symptoms affect their executive functioning and self-confidence. That context helps guide a meaningful discussion about diagnosis and treatment rather than a checklist-style assessment. A detailed clinical history provides a deeper understanding of the symptoms’ origins and helps determine whether they stem from ADHD or from another condition, such as anxiety.

PT: The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults. How has this tool changed the way you approach treatment conversations? Can you give an example?

Kocher: The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation adds structure and objectivity to what can otherwise be a very subjective process. It provides clear, data-driven insights that support clinical impressions and help patients see their symptoms reflected in measurable ways. It also asks many more questions about a patient’s experiences with attention and focus than can typically be covered in a standard psychiatric appointment. Combined with an in-depth interview, it can make a clinician far more confident in their diagnostic conclusions.

For example, many patients present with overlapping symptoms that could stem from depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, or ADHD. The Mentavi Evaluation, with its detailed psychological measures, helps clarify which symptoms are present and makes it easier to determine whether difficulties with focus arise from ADHD, mood symptoms, anxiety, or trauma.

PT: What challenges does it address? Is there a reduction in stigma around ADHD diagnosis?

Kocher: It addresses 4 major challenges: diagnostic uncertainty, patient skepticism, clinician skepticism, and lack of clinician time. ADHD symptoms often overlap with anxiety, depression, and trauma, and traditional evaluations can feel subjective—leaving both physician and patient unsure whether the assessment was comprehensive. Having a standardized, validated tool builds confidence for both parties that the diagnosis is accurate and evidence-based.

As for stigma, I see a gradual reduction. When patients can review their own data and see ADHD framed as a neurobiological condition rather than a personal flaw—and understand which elements of their mental functioning are more affected—it shifts the narrative from “What’s wrong with me?” to “How does my brain work, and how can I support it?”

PT: How does this assessment help patients understand the findings? Do you think it makes them more informed participants in their care?

Kocher: Absolutely. The feedback reports are clear, visual, and accessible. Patients can see how their responses compare with normative data, which helps them understand why certain patterns emerge in daily life and which areas of mental processing they need the most support with. That shared understanding makes them more engaged in treatment—they are not just following recommendations, they are collaborating based on insight into how their mind works. I find this one of the most useful aspects of the Mentavi Evaluation. Informed patients tend to have better adherence, greater self-compassion, and improved long-term outcomes.

PT: In your opinion, does the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation reduce trial and error in treatment selection? Why should clinicians be excited about this tool?

Kocher: Yes—it provides additional data that helps reduce the inherent subjectivity in diagnosing any mental health condition. By clarifying symptom profiles, comorbidities, and severity in greater detail than can be covered in a standard appointment, clinicians can make more informed diagnostic and treatment decisions. It does not replace clinical judgment, but it adds a reliable layer of evidence to what can otherwise be a nuanced and complex process.

Clinicians should be excited because this tool saves time, strengthens diagnostic confidence, and builds patient trust. It integrates smoothly into telehealth workflows and supports more precise, individualized care—something every busy provider can appreciate.

PT: Anything else you would like clinicians to know?

Kocher: ADHD is often a hidden disorder that can profoundly affect quality of life. Tools like the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation don’t just streamline the diagnostic process—they elevate the standard of care. Using validated assessments shows patients that we take their concerns seriously and that we are committed to data-driven, compassionate treatment.

PT: Thank you!

Dr Kocher is a board-certified psychiatrist at Quintessence Psychiatry who is licensed in both Florida and New York.

References

1. Staley BS, Robinson LR, Claussen AH, et al. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder diagnosis, treatment, and telehealth use in adults — National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System, United States, October–November 2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2024;73(40):890-895.