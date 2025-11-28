News|Articles|November 28, 2025

Looking Back: Key Insights from November 2025

Key Takeaways

  • AI chatbots are reshaping psychiatric care, requiring therapists to adapt and address AI-related patient issues.
  • Caplyta, approved by the FDA, offers significant improvement in depression scores as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.
Explore updates from November 2025, including AI, drug updates, and more.

Survival Guide For Human Therapists In A Chatbot World

Allen Frances, MD, and Deven Dees discuss how AI chatbots are changing psychiatric care and patients’ lives. This piece offers tips on how to work with AI and identify AI-related issues in patients. Read the full article here.

FDA Approves Caplyta for Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Caplyta gains approval by the US Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct for treatment of major depressive disorder, offering patients more pharmacological options. Phase 3 trials were noted to show significant improvement in depression scores in patients treated with adjunct Caplyta. See the full news here.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy: An Innovative PTSD Treatment for Veterans

New research shows hyperbaric oxygen therapy may be a useful treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder in veterans. The treatment was shown to be effective for chronic, treatment-resistant PTSD and continued to show improved symptoms for extended periods after treatment. Read more here.

Innovation in Schizophrenia Treatment: Evenamide Research With Anthony Grace, PhD

Psychiatric Times sat down with Anthony Grace, PhD, key investigator in recent trials of evenamide, to discuss the benefits of this drug in schizophrenia treatment. Evanamide was shown to reduce positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia, without typical adverse effects of schizophrenia treatments. Read the full interview here.

Placebo Response Rates Vary Across Psychiatric Disorders

New research shows placebo effects may differ across psychiatric disorders, presenting new information useful to researchers. Major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder showed highest response to placebo, with smallest response in schizophrenia and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Discover the full research discussion here.

Post-Hoc Analysis of Predictive Factors for Response to Adjunctive Cobenfy

New post-hoc analysis showed that presence of negative symptoms and stimulant use may predict positive response to adjunctive Cobenfy. With this new analysis, adjunctive Cobenfy may be a treatment option earlier in the process, based on patient symptoms as predictors of response. Read the news here.

At-Home Brain Stimulation Technologies for Treatment of Depression

Kultar Singh Garcha, MD, shared new research on at-home transcranial magnetic stimulation as depression treatment. At-home brain stimulation was shown to reduce depression relapse rates significantly. Read the full interview here.

