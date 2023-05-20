Looking Toward the Future of American Psychiatry

Conferences|APA

Petros Levounis, MD, MA, reflects on his upcoming presidency for the American Psychiatric Association.

CONFERENCE REPORTER
The American Psychiatric Association (APA) President Elect, Petros Levounis, MD, MA, dicusses his roadmap for the future of psychiatry, with a focus on addiction, specifically vaping, opioids, alcohol, and internet addictions.

Dr Levounis is Presiddent Elect of the APA; professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; chief of service at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey; and the author of 13+ books.

Related Videos
Related Content

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

October 8th 2021

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

March 19th 2021

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

October 8th 2021

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

March 19th 2021

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023

Poster Examines Accuracy of DID Information on TikTok, YouTube

May 21st 2023

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

October 8th 2021

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

Lloyd Sederer, MD: A Conversation About Addiction and the Opioid Epidemic

March 19th 2021

Leveraging Alliance-Based Interventions to Address Suicide Risk

May 21st 2023

Meeting Poster Explores New Onset Psychosis in COVID-19

May 21st 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.