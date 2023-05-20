Looking Toward the Future of American Psychiatry

Petros Levounis, MD, MA, reflects on his upcoming presidency for the American Psychiatric Association.
CONFERENCE REPORTER
The American Psychiatric Association (APA) President Elect, Petros Levounis, MD, MA, dicusses his roadmap for the future of psychiatry, with a focus on addiction, specifically vaping, opioids, alcohol, and internet addictions.
Dr Levounis is Presiddent Elect of the APA; professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; chief of service at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey; and the author of 13+ books.